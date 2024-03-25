Subscribe
Fugro Pioneer Converts to Green Methanol

March 25, 2024

Fugro Pioneer is undergoing conversion to enable it to run on methanol. Image courtesy Fugro
Fugro Pioneer is ready to be equipped with methanol engines after successfully converting the main components on board, the company reports, a plank in its path to reach Net-Zero operations by 2035.

The geophysical vessel was converted in the Netherlands as part of the Fugro-led consortium MENENS (Methanol as Energy Step Towards Emission-free Dutch Shipping) with a grant from the Netherlands Enterprise Agency (RVO).

The vessel adjustments to the Fugro Pioneer allow two of its four original engines to be replaced by methanol engines, ensuring services can still be offered in regions where green methanol is not yet available. The delivery and installation of the methanol capable engines are expected in the second half of 2024.
“The methanol conversion of the Fugro Pioneer is not only a pivotal move in diminishing our vessel emissions as part of our Net Zero 2035 journey, but it also stimulates the green methanol market," said Barbara Geelen, CFO, Fugro. "We will continue to invest in innovative solutions that not only help our clients, but also support us in reaching our company objectives.”

