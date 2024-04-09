Subscribe
Fueltrax Opens Vessel Operations Center in Kuala Lumpur

April 9, 2024

(Photo: Fueltrax)
(Photo: Fueltrax)

Electronic Fuel Management Systems (EFMS) company Fueltrax reports it has opened a Vessel Operations Center in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

This is Fueltrax’s second such center and the first outside of the company’s headquarters in the U.S. It provides closer-to-region coverage for Asia-Pacific customers.

Ruben DeLeon, Fueltrax’s Vice President of Product Support, drew on his seven-year tenure at NASA's Mission Control Center in driving the establishment of the Kuala Lumpur facility.

As DeLeon explains, the new Fueltrax facility is modeled after the NASA center, as “a place where data was continuously monitored, problems identified and solutions crafted through the collective efforts of experts across various disciplines. Its environment and design were pivotal in achieving flawless missions.”

Fueltrax said its operation centers enable support staff from diverse backgrounds to convene in a single space, offering a comprehensive operational perspective and insight into the health and status of all Fueltrax systems.

Mohamad Ariff Bin Ramli has joined Fueltrax to manage the new operations center. He has 15 years of on-vessel experience and most recently worked with MISC Maritime Services as a roving marine marshall focusing on fuel optimization and vessel performance. The operations team includes other seasoned professional mariners, including chief engineers, skilled instrumentation and control field technicians and military veterans.

“Each day the Fueltrax team provides training and support to a wide range of stakeholders, including global technicians, installation partners, vessel crews, shoreside operations and management teams, as well as charterer personnel,” said Faiz Azani, Fueltrax’s Kuala Lumpur-based Director of Operations for Southeast Asia. “This new vessel operations center ensures that vessels anywhere in the world can maintain access to top-tier support from highly skilled professional mariners.”

