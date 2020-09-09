FuelTrax Launches FuelNet 'Gen 6'

FUELTRAX launched the latest features of its cloud-based portal, FUELNET 'GEN-6', as its sixth major release. FUELNET delivers decision-ready reports that can be utilized to make quick decisions during operations. The company reports a +/-0.15% accuracy and remote troubleshooting available 24/7 from Houston, FUELTRAX consumption tracking provides a complete picture of operations minute-by-minute.

"The maritime industry remains hungry for new, smarter ways of working, especially due to the dynamic economy this year, So we're excited to continue leading improvements in remote monitoring for costly operations,” said Victoria Cantu, Director of Business Development, FUELTRAX. “Eliminating fuel waste remains the key for reducing fleet operating costs, maintaining vessel uptime, and reaching zero-emissions targets for our users— and after the release of GEN-6, they will never need to operate the same 'old' way again."

