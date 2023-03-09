Subscribe
Freire Shipyard Signs Deal to Build MSV for Briggs Marine

March 9, 2023

Spain's Freire Shipyard won a contract from the Briggs Marine for the design and construction of a new Maintenance Support Vessel. Image courtesy Freire Shipyard
Spain's Freire Shipyard won a contract from the Briggs Marine for the design and construction of a new Maintenance Support Vessel. Image courtesy Freire Shipyard

Spain's Freire Shipyard won a contract from the Briggs Marine for the design and construction of a new Maintenance Support Vessel to support Briggs’ ongoing contracts for the inspection, servicing and replacement of navigation marks and heavy inshore moorings, operating as required with an attendant onboard diving team.  The new building, which is schedule for delivery in 2024, is 40m long with a diesel-electric DP-2 propulsion system. 

The ship will be designed to have excellent seakeeping and noise reduction features to enable 24/7 operations with a crew of 6 and accommodation for a further 10 project personnel.  The vessel is fitted with a moonpool, detachable A frame, 4-point mooring system and survey project office. In addition, a demountable Crew Transfer Vessel (CTV) boarding ladder has been incorporated into the design to support offshore windfarm projects.

