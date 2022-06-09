28974 members and growing – the largest networking group in the maritime industry!

Friday, June 10, 2022

June 9, 2022

Freeport LNG Plant Suffers Explosion

(Photo; Freeport LNG)

A explosion occurred on Wednesday at the Freeport LNG liquefied natural gas plant on the Texas Gulf Coast, according to police, and prompting an evacuation of nearby residents in Quintana, Texas.

The plant can process up to 2.1 billion cubic feet of natural gas per day into a supercooled liquid for export.

Freeport LNG acknowledged an incident occurred around 11:40 a.m. local time with providing further details. There were no injuries and all employees had been accounted for, a company spokesperson said. There currently is no risk to the surrounding community, she added.


(Reuters - Reporting by Liz Hampton and Sabrina Valle)

