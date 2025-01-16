Subscribe
AWS Foundation Accepting Applications for 2025 Welding Scholarships

January 16, 2025

WorkForce-Innovators-2 (c) AWS

The American Welding Society (AWS) Foundation is pleased to announce that it is currently accepting scholarship applications for 2025 from welding students across North America.

The deadline to apply for AWS National, District, and Section Scholarships is March 1, 2025.

In 2024, the AWS Foundation awarded scholarships to more than 1,200 welding students, providing financial support ranging from $1,000 to over $10,000 per recipient. These scholarships benefited students attending more than 400 academic and training institutions across all 50 U.S. states and three Canadian provinces.

The AWS Foundation’s scholarships support welding education at every level, from short-term training programs to degree-based learning. In 2024, 64% of scholarship recipients pursued technical school education, addressing the critical need for skilled welders in construction and manufacturing industries; 25% of scholarship recipients were female, far surpassing the industry participation rate of 5.6%.

“Skilled trades education is the foundation of a strong economy and thriving communities,” said Monica Pfarr, Executive Director of the AWS Foundation. “By investing in welding education, the AWS Foundation is playing a critical role in ensuring a pipeline of talented professionals who will drive the industry forward for years to come.”

Schools receiving the most scholarships in 2024 were:

  • 121 - $350,000 – Ferris State University (Big Rapids, MI)
  • 51 - $152,500 – Pennsylvania College of Technology (Williamsport, PA)
  • 49 - $ 67,000 – Hobart Institute of Welding Technology (Troy, OH)
  • 43 - $ 53,500 – Kentucky Welding Institute
  • 33 - $ 36,000 – Western Welding Academy (Gillette, WY)
  • 32 - $ 98,500 – Ohio State University (Columbus, OH)
  • 26 - $ 28,500 – Tulsa Welding School (Jacksonville, FL)
  • 25 - $ 80,000 – Brigham Young University-Idaho (Rexburg, ID)
  • 25 - $ 38,000 – Arkansas Elite Welding Academy (Quitman, AR)
  • 24 - $ 24,000 – Missouri Welding Institute (Nevada, MO)
     
    Scholarships are available to all students in welding and related fields; all are encouraged to take advantage of this opportunity to help fund their education. Applications are available at scholarship.aws.org.
Shipbuilding Education/Training Coastal/Inland Maritime Training

