Friday, August 28, 2020

Maritime Logistics Professional

August 27, 2020

AST Forms Joint Venture with Wright Technologies

Intelligent remote communication solutions provider Applied Satellite Technology Ltd (AST) said it has entered into a joint venture with Wright Technologies, a provider of marine electronics services to the South Pacific markets.

AST Group Managing Director, Gregory Darling, said the companies will jointly offer remote data applications through new technology and software to improve operational effectiveness.

The newly formed company, AST Wrights Ltd, has its headquarters in Wellington, New Zealand, with offices in Auckland and Christchurch.

The combined companies bring expertise in remote monitoring and control of fixed and mobile assets, extension of coverage beyond GSM, integration of radio and satellite networks. These managed services will aim to bring cost reduction and real-time information on which customers will be able to make business-critical decisions, the firms said.

