Florida Seaports See Record-high Cargo in 2022

Florida’s 16 seaports experienced a new record high of 112.5 million tons of cargo received during 2022, a 6% increase over 2021, a newly released report from the Florida Seaport Transportation and Economic Development Council (FSTED) shows.

Florida ports handled more than 4.3 million TEUs (26.2 million tons) of container cargo in 2022, as well as 22.4 million tons of dry bulk, 54.9 million tons of liquid bulk and 9 million tons of breakbulk cargo, according to the report. They also handled more than 600,00 vehicles and 10.9 million passengers.

Ports in the Sunshine State are among those on the U.S. East Coast have gained business amid congestion and supply chain issues at U.S. West Coast ports.

"Strong investments in Florida’s 16 publicly owned seaports have well-positioned them as reliable and resilient, and ready to seize the opportunity to become a global hub by capturing an even larger share of international trade and related commercial activities," the Florida Ports Council said in a statement.

Michael Rubin, FSTED Administrator, and President and CEO of the Florida Ports Council, said, “Florida seaports have been flexing their muscles, and taking a more aggressive approach to target maritime decision makers. We know the country’s 1970s-era supply chain is broken, so we’re looking beyond to share how Florida’s seaports are the gateway to the world.”