28991 members and growing – the largest networking group in the maritime industry!

LoginJoin

Thursday, July 28, 2022

Maritime Logistics Professional

July 27, 2022

Floating Oil Storage Stacks up in the Singapore Strait

Copyright Adwo/AdobeStock

Copyright Adwo/AdobeStock

The number of tankers used for storing fuel oil along the Singapore Strait has risen since the Ukraine war broke out and could rise further as more of Russia's supplies hit by sanctions head to Asia, industry sources and analysts said.

A rise in floating storage supply along the strategic waterway is an indicator that more supplies are available to Asia, which will help ease tight markets. But, at the same time, it could limit a recovery in spot fuel oil prices for the year and weigh on Asian refining profits for the grade.

Earlier this month, the European Union said it may ban the import and transit of some fuel oil from Russia from Aug. 10, around six months ahead of a planned deadline. Read full story

The number of vessels used for storing fuel oil in the Singapore Strait totalled 18 to 20 by July versus 14 to 16 in the first quarter of the year, according to oil analytics firm Kpler.

Total floating fuel oil inventories have risen, led by an uptick in HSFO storage estimated at around 1 million tonnes in July, Kpler data showed, nearly doubling versus January.

"There is the potential for more floaters to arrive in the Strait as increasingly shunned Russian fuel oil will likely be backed into the East of Suez," said Jane Xie, a senior oil analyst at Kpler.

The 113 km-long (70 mile) long strait to the south of Singapore is situated between the Strait of Malacca and the South China Sea.

The Russian War Impacts Trade Flow

More Russian fuel oil has been flowing into Fujairah since May, with some of these barrels likely to be re-exported, Refinitiv ship-tracking data showed.

"HSFO will continue to be depressed as the market remains awash with homeless Russian barrels stored in unsanctioned commercial storage," said Yaw Yan Chong, director of Refinitiv Oil Research in Asia, adding that Russian HSFO exports to Fujairah surged in July.

Fujairah is expected to receive more than 2 million tonnes of fuel oil from Russia so far this year, surpassing 1.7 million tonnes in 2021, Refinitiv data showed.

(Reuters)

Related News

© Andy Sears / Adobe Stock

Staff Vote to Strike at UK's Biggest Container Port

 Copyright Sergey Nivens/AdobeStock

AI Set to Tackle Jetty and Port Corrosion Across WA

 © Eugene / Adobe Stock

Seafarer Shortage Stands in Way of Ukraine Grain Corridor

 Richard Dodge (Photo: Port of Redwood City)

Port of Redwood City Commissioner Dodge to Retire

 © Valentin Kundeus / Adobe Stock

Russian Missiles Hit Ukraine Port

Maritime Blogs

Maritime Jobs

Chief Radio Electronics Technician - Mixed Work Schedule

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA

Financial Planning Analyst

● MOBILE, Alabama, United States

Master

● Faststream ● NA

ETO

● Faststream ● NA

Refrigeration Engineer -

● Military Sealift Command
Search Jobs
Post your
Resume 		Employers – Post Job
© New Wave Media Int