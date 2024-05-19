Five Inducted into the International Maritime Hall of Fame in NYC

The Maritime Association of the Port of New York and New Jersey (MAPONY/NJ) has inducted five maritime industry leaders into its International Maritime Hall of Fame (IMHOF) at Chelsea Piers, Pier 61 in New York City.

Celebrating its 30-year anniversary, the 2024 IMHOF Award dinner gala gathered more than 500 attendees from all sectors of the global maritime industry to celebrate the visionary honorees. Representing “looking ahead,” MAPONY/NJ’s new Lookout Award, a personalized telescope, was presented to the inductees, each of whom has demonstrated leadership, forward-looking vision and a commitment to shaping the future.

The recipients of this year’s awards included:

• Randy Booker, Chairman, Terminal Investment Corporation (TICO)

• Joseph S. Gregorio, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman, Pacific Crane Maintenance Company, LLC (PCMC)

• Rolf Habben Jansen, Chief Executive Officer, Hapag-Lloyd

• Mary Jo Muoio, Director of Customs and Trade, Amazon

• John C. Wobensmith, Chief Executive Officer, Genco Shipping & Trading Limited.

Stephen Lyman, Executive Director of MAPONY/NJ, highlighted that these inductees represent a diverse group of maritime pioneers from all over the world. Each is being recognized for their unwavering dedication to driving change, fostering innovation and setting the pathway to the future while also upholding excellence within the industry.

“These stellar industry leaders join more than 125 men and women who were previously inducted into the International Maritime Hall of Fame, an honor reserved for true visionaries,” said Lyman. “Tonight’s awardees are steering our industry into the future; it is fitting that so many have turned out to honor them.”

The International Maritime Hall of Fame Award dinner gala not only celebrates the achievements of the honorees but also recognizes the crucial role of the Port of New York/New Jersey within global supply chain, as well as the role the Maritime Association plays within the maritime community.

During his speech, Lyman highlighted that recent disruption, including the Middle East crisis and the Panama Canal drought, underscores the importance of collaboration throughout the industry. The Maritime Association is built on the spirit of collaboration, bringing together stakeholders throughout the maritime community—colleagues, customers and competitors—to collectively work to drive change and protect the interests of the harbor, thereby protecting the fluidity of the supply chain.



