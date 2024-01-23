First Containers Roll Through New Hamilton Rail Terminal

Hamilton Container Terminal (HCT), in collaboration with Hamilton-Oshawa Port Authority (HOPA Ports), and Canadian National Railway (CN), created a direct intermodal rail service between Hamilton, ON and Montreal, QC. The inaugural Hamilton-Montreal intermodal freight train, carrying export-bound shipping containers, successfully completed its journey and is set to transition into a regular weekly service. The partners expect to gradually increase volumes through the new terminal, pending Canadian Border Services Agency approval for bonded movements.

The new rail transload terminal is located at Pier 18 on Hamilton’s Bayfront, operated by the Hamilton Container Terminal (HCT). The partners aim to use the new terminal to increase supply chain capacity in southern Ontario, reduce truck movements as well as reduce the emission of greenhouse gases (GHG).

Amandeep Kaloti, CEO, Hamilton Container Terminal, a Sunrise-Group Company, said, “It is Hamilton Container Terminal’s (HCT) mission to connect our region with all Canadian gateway ports. Transferring containers in close proximity to the customer contributes to a more efficient transportation network. Our first trial, establishing HCT as an intermodal hub within the CN rail network, for container movements to and from this area, is a significant step toward achieving this goal. Once established, we will be saving at least 200 truck movements per day from our local highways. This amounts to approximately 70,000 tons of reduced carbon emissions annually.”

Ian Hamilton, President & CEO, HOPA Ports, said, “We are focused on practical solutions to enhance supply chains in southern Ontario. By taking a regional perspective on goods movement, we can help to optimize shipments according to the best mode; in this case, keeping containers on rails longer, reducing the truck kilometers associated with shipments.”

Doug MacDonald, Executive Vice-President and Chief Marketing Officer at CN, said, “The GTHA is Canada’s most populous and economically dynamic region. The partners recognize the need to build supply chain capacity now, as the regional economy continues to grow, with congestion already a strain on southern Ontario highways. At CN, we consistently seek opportunities to enhance the capacity of our network. The HCT Rail Terminal represents an opportunity to meet the needs of the growing Greater Toronto-Hamilton market.”

Mayor Andrea Horwath, City of Hamilton, “Hamilton’s reputation as a logistics leader in Canada has grown exponentially over the past few decades. Home to the busiest overnight express cargo airport and the busiest port on the Canadian Great Lakes, Hamilton has increased its capacity to connect to the world through this investment. Whether by road, rail, air or port, quite simply business ‘moves here’. The Hamilton Container Terminal plays a crucial role in connecting and strengthening industrial and commercial supply chains and no doubt makes Hamilton a vital city in the national network. Hamilton thanks them for their investment today.” Hamilton Mayor Andrea Horwath.