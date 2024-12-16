Subscribe
First Argentinian Terminal Certified to Receive Neo-Panamax Ships

December 16, 2024

Source: ICTSI
Argentina’s TecPlata terminal has been certified by the Argentine Naval Prefecture to handle docking maneuvers for Neo-Panamax vessels.

The accreditation makes TecPlata the first terminal in Buenos Aires and in the country capable of receiving these large ships.

“With this milestone, TecPlata has restored Argentina’s rightful position as a leader in international trade,” said Juan Pablo Trujillo, Tecplata chief executive officer.

Throughout 2024, TecPlata has reaffirmed its leadership role with strategic developments such as the dredging of the access channel to port and its recent accreditation as the country’s first carbon-neutral terminal.

Argentina was once relegated to receiving cargo exclusively via feeder vessels. TecPlata set out to change that and has succeeded. From now on, shipping lines will be able to serve Argentine foreign trade with giant 366-meter-long and 51-meter-wide vessels, directly transporting Argentina’s exports to the world’s main markets.

TecPlata is a subsidiary of International Container Terminal Services, Inc. In October 2008, TecPlata S.A. was granted a 30-year concession to build and operate an all-purpose port terminal in the greater Buenos Aires area in Argentina by the Consorcio de Gestion del Puerto La Plata. Built with an investment of $450 million, TecPlata is Argentina’s most modern container terminal with an initial capacity of 450,000 TEU and capable of being extended of up to 1 million TEUs.

