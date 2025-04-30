Subscribe
Search

HPC Finalizes Pre-Feasibility Study for Porto Fundo Terminal

April 30, 2025

Representatives of COPISA, AFRICOM, the Municipality of Santa Cruz and HPC, and it was taken at the Municipality of Santa Cruz. Credit: HPC
Representatives of COPISA, AFRICOM, the Municipality of Santa Cruz and HPC, and it was taken at the Municipality of Santa Cruz. Credit: HPC

HPC Hamburg Port Consulting (HPC) has successfully delivered a pre-feasibility study for the development of a bulk cargo terminal at Porto Fundo in Santa Cruz, Cabo Verde. Commissioned by Spanish infrastructure company COPISA, the study provides a foundation for assessing the viability of a new terminal on the island of Santiago and sets the course for further investment planning.

Located on Cabo Verde’s largest and most populous island, Santiago, Porto Fundo is positioned to serve the country’s key agricultural region and half of its population. As part of the Sotavento Islands, Santiago also plays an important historical and logistical role within the archipelago, lying between the islands of Maio and Fogo and home to the nation’s capital, Praia.

In its assessment, HPC analyzed the market potential of a new bulk terminal, considering the competitive landscape, proposed cargo mix, investment and operational costs, and price positioning. Building on this foundation, HPC developed a terminal operations and layout concept, complemented by a financial analysis to support the next stage of planning and investor engagement.

The study is intended to serve as a business case for attracting financing from various sources, including multilateral and development finance institutions, and to initiate a detailed feasibility phase. COPISA, which intends to construct the terminal and secure financing in collaboration with AFRICOM, a Mauritanian investment company, engaged HPC to deliver the independent assessment as a first step. A local subsidiary has already been established to manage port construction and implementation of operations.

The final report includes detailed market demand projections, confirming a long-term need for dry and liquid bulk handling capacity in Cabo Verde. In response to project-specific requirements, the terminal design was refined to accommodate the handling of hydrocarbons, ensuring alignment with anticipated cargo flows and operational needs.

In early April, representatives from HPC, COPISA, AFRICOM, and other stakeholders met with the government of Cabo Verde to present the results of the study. The project received full political support, and the process for establishing a public-private joint venture to realize the port development was initiated. As a first step, COPISA, AFRICOM, and the municipality of Santa Cruz signed initial documents formalizing their collaboration. HPC will continue to support the project’s advancement through future planning and implementation phases.

Ports Cargo Bulk Terminal Port Infrastructure

Related Logistics News

India's JSW Infrastructure said on Wednesday it expects cargo volume growth to rise in fiscal year 2026, driven by domestic sectors' resilience, while minimizing concerns over U.S. tariff-led trade uncertainties. Credit: Adobe Stock/

JSW Infrastructure Expects Cargo Volume Growth Rise in...
GCT Global Container Terminals has ordered 10 hybrid Konecranes rubber-tired gantry (RTG) cranes for its GCT Deltaport terminal and one battery-powered Konecranes RTG for its GCT Vanterm terminal. Credit: Konecranes

GCT Global Container Terminals Orders Hybrid and...

Indian Billionaire Gautam Adani to Sell Australian Port...
L to R: Commandor Michael Sichler, Defense Attaché at German Embassy in the Kingdom of Denmark; Major Thomas Sigvardt, Captain for the Danish Navy; Morten Jensen, Head of Unit European Climate, Infrastructure and Environment Executive Agency; Jesper Frost Rasmussen, Mayor of Esbjerg Municipality; Lieutenant Colonel Shawn Dillingham, Army Attaché at U.S. Embassy in the Kingdom of Denmark; Colonel Bruno Costanzo, Attaché de defense at France Embassy in the Kingdom of Denmark; and Brigadier Neil Be

Port Esbjerg: Fairway Deepened to Expand Capacity
© Philipp / Adobe Stock

Fincantieri, Accenture Launch JV for Cruise, Defense and...
Langsat Terminal (Credit: Johor Port Authority)

Oil Leak at Malaysian Terminal Contained as Clean-Up Op...

Interview

Interview: Martin Kröger, CEO, German Shipowners Association

Interview: Martin Kröger, CEO, German Shipowners Association

Insight

How a Minor Change in US Trade Law Turbocharged the Fentanyl Crisis

How a Minor Change in US Trade Law Turbocharged the Fentanyl Crisis

Video

Keys to Keeping Offshore Metal Structures Ship Shape

Keys to Keeping Offshore Metal Structures Ship Shape

Logistics News

JSW Infrastructure Expects Cargo Volume Growth Rise in 2026

JSW Infrastructure Expects Cargo Volume Growth Rise in 2026

Port of Naples Cargo Operator Invests in Konecranes Gottwald Mobile Harbor Crane

Port of Naples Cargo Operator Invests in Konecranes Gottwald Mobile Harbor Crane

The Port of Klaipėda Begins 2025 With a 15% Increase in Cargo Handling

The Port of Klaipėda Begins 2025 With a 15% Increase in Cargo Handling

Coast Guard, Partners Target Containers at Port of New York and New Jersey

Coast Guard, Partners Target Containers at Port of New York and New Jersey

Subscribe for Maritime Logistics Professional E‑News

China's Zhejiang Jiaao receives export license for sustainable aviation fuel
Refining Margin for 380-cst HSF O reaches more than 6-year High
Adani settlement claims delayed by India regulator review of processes