Subscribe
Search

Feurtado named Manager – Marine Systems at TDI Brooks Int'l

January 14, 2025

Frank Feurtado (c) TDI Brooks
Frank Feurtado (c) TDI Brooks

TDI Brooks announced the appointment of Frank Feurtado as Manager – Marine Systems.

With an impressive career spanning over 25 years in the international maritime industry, Frank initially served as a Marine Electronics Technician before climbing the ranks to become a Captain. Since 2000, he has led marine operations across Europe, Asia, and the Americas, significantly contributing to the development and success of Offshore Oil & Gas divisions for two of the world’s leading Shipmanagement companies.

In his new capacity at TDI Brooks, Frank will oversee the management, optimization, and enhancement of marine systems, focusing on operational excellence and the integration of cutting-edge technology. “Frank’s vast experience and leadership in diverse maritime environments perfectly align with our strategic vision for marine services,” said Jim Brooks, CEO of TDI Brooks International, Inc.

People & Company News Offshore Marine Equipment People Activity

Related Logistics News

(c) HC FOTOSTUDIO / AdobeStock

OP/ED: When it Comes to Offshore Energy, Be Careful What...
Dimitri Fafalios, outgoing Chariman of INTERCARGO (c) INTERCARGO

Industry Praise for Outgoing INTERCARGO Chair
John Lauderdale (c) NUWC

NUWC Employee Shares Family Legacy with USS Fort...
(c) Muhammad_313 Adobestock

USCG's MERPAC announces Advisory Committee Meeting
A Wartsila methanol powered cement carrier. (c) Wartsila

Wärtsilä makes Dow Jones Sustainability Index Again
File image: An Irish coast guard Sikorsky helicopter, beach rescue mission (c) maaramore / Adobestock

Irish Coast Guard responded to 2,554 incidents in 2024

Interview

Interview: Martin Kröger, CEO, German Shipowners Association

Interview: Martin Kröger, CEO, German Shipowners Association

Insight

How a Minor Change in US Trade Law Turbocharged the Fentanyl Crisis

How a Minor Change in US Trade Law Turbocharged the Fentanyl Crisis
New Fernstrum Keel Cooler Product

Video

Propane Powers Reliable Port Tractor Recharging

Propane Powers Reliable Port Tractor Recharging

Logistics News

IACS Publishes Recommendation for Onshore Power Supply Systems

IACS Publishes Recommendation for Onshore Power Supply Systems

VLCC Rates Spike as US Sanctions Bite

VLCC Rates Spike as US Sanctions Bite

Egypt seeks four LNG cargoes for Feb-Mar delivery

Egypt seeks four LNG cargoes for Feb-Mar delivery

UN: Shadow Tanker Fleet Risks Rising

UN: Shadow Tanker Fleet Risks Rising

Subscribe for Maritime Logistics Professional E‑News

Wabtec to purchase Evident's examination innovations system for $1.78 billion
Czech Repulic's need for Russian oil ended by pipeline upgrade
Cold storage REIT Lineage trims personnel, WSJ reports