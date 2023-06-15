Subscribe
Search

Feng Joins Birns as Financial Controller

June 15, 2023

Steve Feng joins Birns as Financial Controller. Image courtesy Birns
Steve Feng joins Birns as Financial Controller. Image courtesy Birns

BIRNS announced that Steve Feng has joined the company as Financial Controller, where he will lead the Accounting team and oversee the firm’s finances and operational accounting, and as part of the corporate management and leadership team will be responsible for developing the annual budget and financial forecasts, and for ensuring the fiscal welfare of the company. He joined the team at BIRNS with deep experience in corporate finance, having held an impressive range of leadership positions such as COO at Case Logistics, Asia Corporate Finance Director at GROHE Ltd., and Managing Director at G4S. He holds an MBA from George Washington University, and a B.A. in Business Administration from Chinese Culture University, Taiwan.

People & Company News Technology jobs

Related Logistics News

Image courtesy Ardmore Shipping

Ardmore Shipping Builds a Better Fleet
Boudewijn Siemons (Photo: Port of Roterdam Authority)

Port of Rotterdam Names Siemons Interim CEO
(Photo: Port of Oakland)

Port of Oakland Approves Plan for Green Terminal Upgrades
(Photo: Port of London Authority)

Port of London Launches Fully-electric Survey Vessel
(Photo: AD Ports Group)

AD Ports Signs on to Develop Karachi Port
(Photo: ICTSI)

Eco Hoppers Boost Efficiency for ICTSI in Cameroon

Interview

PNCT Selects MAFI on Propane-fueled Port Tractor Fleet

PNCT Selects MAFI on Propane-fueled Port Tractor Fleet

Insight

How Port Operators Are Delivering End-to-end Offerings that Enhance Global Supply Chains

How Port Operators Are Delivering End-to-end Offerings that Enhance Global Supply Chains

Video

Brisbane's Patrick Terminals Receives Cabinless STS Container Crane

Brisbane's Patrick Terminals Receives Cabinless STS Container Crane

Logistics News

Feng Joins Birns as Financial Controller

Feng Joins Birns as Financial Controller

Tentative US West Coast Port Contract Deal Reached

Tentative US West Coast Port Contract Deal Reached

Wärtsilä to Extend Regasification Capacity for Croatian LNG Terminal

Wärtsilä to Extend Regasification Capacity for Croatian LNG Terminal

How Port Operators Are Delivering End-to-end Offerings that Enhance Global Supply Chains

How Port Operators Are Delivering End-to-end Offerings that Enhance Global Supply Chains

Subscribe for Maritime Logistics Professional E‑News