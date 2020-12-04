28818 members and growing – the largest networking group in the maritime industry!

LoginJoin

Saturday, December 5, 2020

Maritime Logistics Professional

December 4, 2020

Felin Named CEO of Hurtigruten Norway

Hedda Felin (Photo: Øivind Haug / Equinor)

Hedda Felin (Photo: Øivind Haug / Equinor)

Norwegian cruise ship operator Hurtigruten Group has appointed Hedda Felin CEO of Hurtigruten Norway, where she will take the helm of Hurtigruten’s coastal Norway operations.

As CEO of Hurtigruten Norway, Felin will be part of the Hurtigruten Group Management Team, based out of the Hurtigruten Group’s Oslo head office. She will assume her new role on March 1, 2021

Hurtigruten Group has reorganized its cruise operations in two different entities: Hurtigruten Expeditions and Hurtigruten Norway. From 2021, Hurtigruten Norway’s coastal operation will consist of seven custom-built, smaller cruise ships. Hurtigruten Norway will operate as a separate entity within Hurtigruten Group under Felin’s leadership.

Felin joins Hurtigruten from the position as Head of the CEO's office and special advisor to the CEO of the global energy giant Equinor.

Through 14 years with Equinor, Felin has held several key leadership and top management positions. She was appointed Senior Vice President for UK & Ireland offshore in 2016, and sat in the International management team overseeing Equinors international activites. Previously, Felin has been heading up CSR and was Vice President of Safety and Sustainability for global exploration activities in Equinor.

Related News

Source: BIMCO

Did You Know?: 47% of all Newbuild Dry Bulkers Sport Scrubbers

 MoorMaster is touted as an important step to enabling autonomous shipping. Photo Courtesy Cavotec

Cavotec, ASKO Power Forward on Autonomous, Zero-Emission Fleet

 Side scan sonar inventor and long-time MATE competition judge and supporter Marty Klein speaks to the all-female ROV team from Saudi Arabia during the 2017 international event. Photo courtesy MATE II

50 Years from Now: Perspectives from Marty Klein

 Source: Ocean Insights

Containershipping: Transshipment Ports see an Increase in October Cargo Rollovers

 Photo: CMA CGM

COVID-19: CMA CGM Launches the Business Continuity Pack

Maritime Blogs

Maritime Jobs

Marine engineer cadet

● Jacksonville, Florida, USA

Electronics Technician

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA

Deck Engineer Machinist

● Military Sealift Command

Assistant Cook

● Military Sealift Command

Third Officer

● Military Sealift Command
Search Jobs
Post your
Resume 		Employers – Post Job
Q4 2019 - Short Sea Shipping Ports
Subscribe
© New Wave Media Int