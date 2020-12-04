Felin Named CEO of Hurtigruten Norway

Norwegian cruise ship operator Hurtigruten Group has appointed Hedda Felin CEO of Hurtigruten Norway, where she will take the helm of Hurtigruten’s coastal Norway operations.

As CEO of Hurtigruten Norway, Felin will be part of the Hurtigruten Group Management Team, based out of the Hurtigruten Group’s Oslo head office. She will assume her new role on March 1, 2021

Hurtigruten Group has reorganized its cruise operations in two different entities: Hurtigruten Expeditions and Hurtigruten Norway. From 2021, Hurtigruten Norway’s coastal operation will consist of seven custom-built, smaller cruise ships. Hurtigruten Norway will operate as a separate entity within Hurtigruten Group under Felin’s leadership.

Felin joins Hurtigruten from the position as Head of the CEO's office and special advisor to the CEO of the global energy giant Equinor.

Through 14 years with Equinor, Felin has held several key leadership and top management positions. She was appointed Senior Vice President for UK & Ireland offshore in 2016, and sat in the International management team overseeing Equinors international activites. Previously, Felin has been heading up CSR and was Vice President of Safety and Sustainability for global exploration activities in Equinor.