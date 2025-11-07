Stolt-Nielsen Limited Executive Management Update

Stolt-Nielsen Limited announced that Jens F. Grüner-Hegge, the Company’s Chief Financial Officer (CFO), has decided to retire from his executive position in the second half of 2026. Alex Ng, current Vice President, Corporate Development & Strategy, has been appointed by the Board of Stolt-Nielsen Limited (the Board) as CFO Designate, and will take over the role of CFO as of August 1, 2026. Mr Grüner-Hegge will remain with the Company until November 30, 2026, to support the transition.

The Company’s Directors intend that Mr Grüner-Hegge will be nominated to join the Board as a non-executive Director on his retirement from his executive role, subject to shareholder approval at the 2026 Annual General Meeting.

In addition to serving as CFO of the Company since 2018, Mr Grüner-Hegge has held numerous key positions during his career. Prior to his appointment to his current role, Mr Grüner-Hegge served as Vice President, Corporate Finance from 2007. Earlier in his career at Stolt-Nielsen, he served as Director of Tanker Projects for Stolt-Nielsen Transportation Group in Rotterdam from 2004 to 2007, where he was responsible for capital investment projects. Before that he was General Manager, Stolt-Nielsen Asia-Pacific Service (SNAPS), a joint venture chemical tanker company based in Singapore. He first joined the Company in 1992.

Alex Ng joined Stolt-Nielsen in 2020 as Vice President, Corporate Development & Strategy, based in London, and has more than 20 years’ experience in the areas of finance and M&A. Prior to joining Stolt-Nielsen, he was at Barclays Investment Bank, where he held several positions within Corporate Finance and M&A. He holds a B.Sc. degree in Economics from the University of Nottingham.