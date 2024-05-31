RWE to Explore Creation of Baltic Sea Offshore Wind Hub with Swedish Port

RWE and Smålandshamnar, which operates the Swedish Port of Oskarshamn, have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to explore whether the port could serve as the offshore wind hub.

The collaboration will assess if the port could be a suitable harbor for the logistics, installation, loading, operations and maintenance activities relating to RWE’s planned offshore wind projects in the Baltic Sea.

In a first step, the partners will map the requirements and necessary build-outs and investments to facilitate scaling-up the port’s capacity.

An early implementation of port capacity will ensure that Sweden is well placed to maximize the potential of the offshore wind industry.

“We are delighted to be working with the Port of Oskarshamn and the Port of Karlshamn. Offshore wind expansion has significant potential in Sweden. Offshore infrastructure projects such as wind farms often require extensive logistical support. For better logistics and more efficient operations, and for the viability of offshore wind in Sweden, it is important that we have harbors close to the projects.

“This will result in growth for both neighboring ports and the surrounding regions,” said Matilda Machacek, Vice President of Offshore Development Nordics at RWE Offshore Wind.

“The Port of Oskarshamn is strategically positioned in the Baltic Sea and offers very good conditions and opportunities to meet the needs of future players in offshore wind power.

“Experience from other ports shows that the offshore wind industry is an employment accelerator that creates growth in the business community and thus the conditions for jobs and migration to the area. This will benefit not only Oskarshamn but also the region, Sweden and the green transition,” added Niclas Strömqvist, CEO of Smålandshamnar.