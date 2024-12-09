Subscribe
AST Expands Suite of Connectivity Services

December 9, 2024

Image courtesy AST
Image courtesy AST

AST Networks now offers tailored marine electronics solutions designed to meet the needs of maritime operations.

“Our mission has always been to empower maritime operations through innovative solutions.” said Rene ten Brinke, AST Networks Marine Consultant. “With our marine electronics services, we are reaffirming our commitment to supporting the global maritime community with solutions that enhance safety, efficiency, and reliability.”
 
AST Networks offers a comprehensive range of services, including:

  • Installation and Integration: Custom bridge equipment setups tailored to specific vessel requirements.
  • Maintenance and Support: Proactive servicing to minimise downtime and maximise performance.
  • Upgrades and Retrofitting: Ensuring compliance with the latest standards and technological advancements.
Technology SatCom Digitalization

