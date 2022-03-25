28956 members and growing – the largest networking group in the maritime industry!

Maritime Logistics Professional

March 25, 2022

ONE Expands Its Reefer Box Fleet

(Photo: ONE)

(Photo: ONE)

Singapore-based container shipping company Ocean Network Express (ONE) announced it is expanding its refrigerated container (reefer) fleet by adding another 6,500 new units (including 500 units equipped with advanced Controlled Atmosphere (CA) technology) as containerized reefer trade is expected to continue to grow in 2022.

Hiroki Tsujii, Managing Director, Marketing & Commercial in Ocean Network Express (ONE), said, “ONE continues to show our commitment to the refrigerated cargo segment with this additional investment in new reefer containers. We maintain one of the largest and youngest reefer fleets in the world, equipped with the most advanced technologies designed to handle perishable cargo demand. As a socially responsible company and leader in the industry, we are also doing our part for the environment by using water-borne paint which reduces VOC emissions.”

ONE noted it is currently working towards the application of the latest Internet of Things (IoT) technology into its fleet of reefer containers which provides real time visibility of critical information such as the temperature and humidity inside the container, thereby enhancing cargo care during the entire voyage.

Rather than using traditional solvent-borne paint, these new units will have waterborne paint applied, which will help to reduce VOC emissions by 80-90%.

