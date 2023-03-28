Executive from Matson Logistics joins Containerization & Intermodal Institute Board

The Containerization and Intermodal Institute (CII) has elected Jahan Byrne, Director of Corporate Marketing at Matson Logistics, to its Board of Directors.

Byrne has over 28 years of industry experience and currently oversees the global branding and marketing operations for Matson Logistics. Based in San Francisco, he has held various leadership positions in sales, marketing, and brand management for several maritime transportation and logistics firms, including American President Lines, Horizon Lines, National Shipping, and the Pasha Group. He was also in charge of commercial development projects at the Port of Oakland.

“As CII enters its 63rd year, we welcome Jahan as our newest board member with the full knowledge that he will bring new insights and energy that will elevate our mission of promoting and supporting the business of international trade and the intermodal container transportation community,” said Steven Blust, CII’s President.

From its inception in 1960, CII’s mission has been to promote and support international commerce and the intermodal container transportation sector as well as recognize supply chain and academic excellence. CII’s scholarship program, which was established in 1992, has awarded nearly $1 million to deserving students seeking careers in the sector, as well as institutions that are developing future leaders.

The CII leadership team includes: President, Steve Blust of Blust Intermodal Advisors; First Vice President, Chris Brooks of The Journal of Commerce; Second Vice President, Michael J. DiVirgilio of MJ DiVirgilio & Associates; Treasurer, Michael Mendoza of OEC Group; secretary, Cate Avolio of the International Longshoremen’s Association. Barbara Yeninas is Senior Advisor. Lisa Aurichio is Executive Director.