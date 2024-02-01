Subscribe
Evergreen & X-Press Feeders Ink MOA for Methanol-fueled Feedering

February 1, 2024

(Photo: X-Press Feeders)
(Photo: X-Press Feeders)

Global container shipping line Evergreen Marine Corporation has signed a memorandum of agreement (MOA) with X-Press Feeders, the world’s largest independent common carrier, to place its containers on X-Press Feeders’ new dual fuel green methanol vessels. X-Press Feeders is planning to run these vessels on green methanol and operate them within Europe.

The two companies moreover will work together to launch a feeder network, which will be the first in Europe to be powered by green methanol.

Initially, the dual fuel ships will be centered at the Port of Rotterdam and covering ports in the Baltic Sea and Scandinavia. Ultimately, the 14 dual fuel ships that X-Press Feeders has on order for delivery from 2024 Q2 through mid-2026 will be operated within Europe and the Mediterranean.

The company has already signed a firm contract with Dutch fuel supplier OCI Global for the supply of green methanol, which is ISCC-EU (International Sustainability and Carbon Certification) certified. Also known as bio-methanol, the fuel is a renewable energy source produced from the decomposition of organic matter, such as waste and residues.

“We are pioneering the use of dual-fuel vessels and we decided to take delivery of our vessels sooner, rather than later, because we know we need to take significant steps today to meet the targets for reductions in GHG emissions,” said Francis Goh, X-Press Feeders’ Chief Operating Officer.

“Our two companies are encouraging port operators, fuel suppliers, logistics companies, freight-forwarders and beneficial cargo owners (BCO), etc to join us on the path to more sustainable shipping. By working together, step by step, we can achieve so much more,” he added

