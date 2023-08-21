Evergreen Containership is Largest Ever to Call Port of Baltimore

The Helen Delich Bentley Port of Baltimore today welcomed the largest container ship ever to visit Maryland with the arrival of the Evergreen Ever Max at Seagirt Marine Terminal. The vessel weighs 165,350 tons and has the capacity to handle 15,432 Twenty-foot Equivalent (TEU) containers. Maryland’s Port is capable of accommodating massive container ships because of its infrastructure: the Port of Baltimore has a 50-foot-deep channel and an array of the ultra-large, Neo-Panamax cranes needed to serve a vessel of this size.

“It’s no secret why these massive container ships want to call on the Port of Baltimore,” said Maryland Transportation Secretary Paul J. Wiedefeld. “They know Maryland’s Port is a valuable resource and a terrific partner in moving goods efficiently across the state and throughout the region.”

Previously, the largest container ship to visit the Port of Baltimore was another Evergreen vessel, the Triton, which first visited in 2019 and has a capacity of 14,424-TEU containers.

“Ships like the Evergreen Ever Max are able to come to the Port of Baltimore because of the work of every link in our supply chain,” said Maryland Port Administration - Port of Baltimore Interim Acting Executive Director Brian Miller. “From our great International Longshoremen’s Association to our incredible truckers, pilots, tugs, freight forwarders, terminal operators and private marine terminals, the Port of Baltimore succeeds because we all pull in the same direction.”

“Welcoming the new Evergreen vessel, Ever Max, to Seagirt Marine Terminal is an example of continued growth for the Port of Baltimore,” said Mark Schmidt, vice president and general manager of Ports America Chesapeake, which operates the Seagirt Marine Terminal. “Ever Max was completed this year, and comes to Baltimore from the Samsung shipyard in Korea. Thank you Evergreen, for adding vessel capacity to the Port of Baltimore.