28895 members and growing – the largest networking group in the maritime industry!

LoginJoin

Tuesday, August 3, 2021

Maritime Logistics Professional

August 2, 2021

Ever Given Arrives in Rotterdam

© Arjan Elmendorp / MarineTraffic.com

© Arjan Elmendorp / MarineTraffic.com

The container ship Ever Given, which got stuck in the Suez Canal for six days in March, arrived in the Dutch port of Rotterdam on Thursday after being released by authorities in Egypt.

It was scheduled to dock at Rotterdam's ECT Delta terminal for unloading until Aug. 3 before departing for Felixstowe, England, the port said.

The vessel, one of the world's largest container ships, became jammed across the canal in high winds on March 23, halting traffic in both directions and disrupting global trade.

Roughly 15% of world shipping traffic transits the Suez Canal, the shortest shipping route between Europe and Asia.

The 400-metre (1,312-foot) vessel, which is carrying about 18,300 containers, left Egypt on July 7, 106 days after becoming wedged across a southern section of the waterway.


(Reporting by Anthony Deutsch; Editing by Kevin Liffey)

Related News

WindFloat Atlantic the world's first first semi-submersible floating wind farm, located 20km off the coast of Viana do Castelo, Portugal. Image courtesy EDP Renovables

Virtual Conference to Focus on Transatlantic Marine Renewables

 SUNFISH in a Cave, and the Data used for SLAM (Credit Stone Aerospace)

Untethered Vehicle Tech Continues to Advance Autonomy

 Credit; Eco Wave Power

Eco Wave Power Set to Install Wave Energy Tech in Port of Jaffa as Sea Wall Works Near Completion

 Vice Admiral Vinay Badhwar (Photo courtesy of UKHO)

Vice Adm. Badhwar Receives Alexander Dalrymple Award

 Rear Admiral Peter Sparkes (Photo: UKHO)

UKHO Taps Sparkes as Acting Chief Executive

Maritime Blogs

Maritime Jobs

Cook Baker

● Military Sealift Command

AB, OS, COOKS & MATES

● Youngsville, LA, USA

EXXONMOBIL Petroleum Corporation Cyprus

● Nicosia, Nicosia, Cyprus

Able Seaman

● Military Sealift Command

Head of Cargo Logistics

● Starzs Investments Company Limited ● Port-Harcourt, Rivers State, Nigeria
Search Jobs
Post your
Resume 		Employers – Post Job
Q4 2019 - Short Sea Shipping Ports
Subscribe
© New Wave Media Int