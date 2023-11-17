EVENT: World Maritime Forum, Copenhagen, Feb. 27-28, 2024

Subscribe
World Maritime Forum, Copenhagen, Feb. 27-28, 2024

November 17, 2023

Copyright Sergii Figurnyi/AdobeStock

Mark your calendars for a maritime event of global significance as the World Maritime Forum prepares to cast anchor in Copenhagen from February 27-28, 2024. With an anticipated attendance of 450 maritime professionals, including shipowners, ship managers, shipbuilders, ports, classification societies, government bodies, regulators, technology companies, and service providers, this forum promises to be a gathering of industry titans and thought leaders.

One of the key focus areas of this year's forum will be sustainability, aligning with the industry's growing commitment to environmentally conscious practices. Delegates will explore innovative solutions and strategies to propel the maritime sector towards a greener future. Discussions will delve into sustainable shipping practices, alternative fuels, and initiatives driving the industry's collective efforts to reduce its carbon footprint.

Another key topic - digitalization and artificial intelligence. In the digital age, the maritime industry is embracing technological advancements to streamline operations and enhance safety. The World Maritime Forum will delve into the role of digitalization and artificial intelligence in shaping the future of maritime transportation. Attendees can expect discussions on smart shipping, autonomous vessels, and the integration of AI for improved navigation and operational efficiency.

Amidst discussions on sustainability and technology, safety remains a paramount concern. The forum will address the latest developments in maritime safety protocols, emergency response systems, and risk mitigation strategies. Delegates will have the opportunity to engage with industry leaders and regulatory bodies to foster a collective commitment to ensuring the well-being of maritime professionals and the protection of marine environments.

As Copenhagen opens its arms to the maritime community, the World Maritime Forum promises to be a melting pot of ideas, innovations, and collaborations. It's not just an event; it's a voyage into the future of maritime excellence, where sustainability, decarbonization, digitalization, artificial intelligence, and safety take center stage. So, buckle up for an insightful journey as we navigate the uncharted waters of the maritime industry in the heart of Copenhagen.


Qpinch: From Residual Heat to CO2-free Energy

In Brazil's Amazon, Cargill Grains Ports Meet Local Resistance

Webinar - Groundbreaking patents lead to an evolution in multiphase detection, measurement, and control.

Green Propane Offers a Path to Net Zero

Ukraine Says 151 Ships Have Used Black Sea Corridor

Wallem Picks Up On Asian Project Cargo Opportunity

EVENT: World Maritime Forum, Copenhagen, Feb. 27-28, 2024

HGK Orders "Future-Fuel-Ready" Dry Goods Carrier

