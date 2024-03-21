Subscribe
Euroports and BlueFloat Forge Strategic Offshore Wind Alliance

March 21, 2024

(Credit: BlueFloat Energy)
(Credit: BlueFloat Energy)

One of the largest port-infrastructure companies Euroports and Spanish offshore wind developer BlueFloat Energy have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to foster cooperation in supply chain and ports infrastructure for the delivery of offshore wind in Europe.

The strategic alliance marks a significant step forward in building capabilities and infrastructure critical to establish an offshore wind energy sector.

Euroports, with its distinguished reputation as a premier offshore wind port operator, plays an indispensable role in the logistics and infrastructure framework essential for the thriving wind turbine industry.

With a comprehensive assessment of over 150 ports across the globe and ongoing discussions with a number of Port Authorities, BlueFloat Energy has developed a unique understanding of ports infrastructure requirements and challenges for the successful delivery of floating wind projects.

“The signing of the MoU between BlueFloat and Euroports marks a significant milestone in our shared commitment to sustainable energy solutions,” said Frédéric Platini, Chairman & CEO Euroports Group.

“As the world increasingly turns to cleaner energy sources, the collaboration between Euroports and BlueFloat Energy exemplifies the kind of forward-thinking partnership that will pave the way for a more sustainable and resilient energy future,” added Carlos Martín, CEO of BlueFloat Energy.

