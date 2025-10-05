Subscribe
Europe’s Ports Call for Swift Adoption of IMO Net-Zero Framework

October 5, 2025

Source: IMO

Ahead of the next MEPC meeting taking place on October 14 in London, the European Sea Ports Organisation (ESPO) urges IMO member states to formally adopt the Net-Zero Framework.

Following the adoption, ESPO urges the European Commission to ensure maximum alignment between the IMO framework and existing EU measures such as FuelEU Maritime and the EU Emissions Trading System (ETS).

ESPO says a coherent regulatory landscape is vital to avoid double payment, reduce administrative burdens, and prevent market distortions and business leakage that is already undermining the competitiveness of European ports.

“Combining decarbonization and competitiveness is the priority of this Commission. The adoption of the IMO Net-Zero Framework and the direct follow-up by the Commission with a maximum alignment of the EU ETS maritime would give the EU ports sector a strong signal that the Commission walks the talk. Europe’s ports are strongholds of Europe’s sustainable and resilient future but can only play their role if they remain competitive,” says ESPO’s Secretary General Isabelle Ryckbost.

Renewable Propane: A Game-Changer for Ports

How a Minor Change in US Trade Law Turbocharged the Fentanyl Crisis

Renewable Propane: A Game-Changer for Ports

Ecopetrol to Launch Covenas Regasification Project Bidding

Repsol Deploys Bunker Tanker Thomas B to Double Operational Capacity in Peru

DP World Launches Hyderbad’s First Reefer Freight Service to Nhava Sheva

Singapore Evaluates Ammonia Bunkering Solution

