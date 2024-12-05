Subscribe
Europe's First Electric Tugboats Arrive in Antwerp

December 5, 2024

Six new electric tugboats, including the groundbreaking Volta 1, have arrived in the Port of Antwerp-Bruges, with t e Volta 1, Europe’s first fully electric RSD tugboat, serving as the poster child for the port’s ambition to achieve climate neutrality by 2050.

The electric tugboat Volta 1 is a European first. With a bollard pull of 70 tons and powerful batteries that can fully recharge in just two hours via a 1.5 MW charging station, this tugboat is completely emission-free. In addition to the Volta 1, five diesel-powered tugboats also arrived in Antwerp today. All six vessels are of the RSD (Reversed Stern Drive) type, designed with a dual-bow principle, making them exceptionally maneuverable and versatile for both forward and backward towing operations. Thanks to an advanced exhaust gas after-treatment system and energy-efficient design, the new vessels contribute to reducing emissions and fuel consumption.

From Vietnam to Antwerp

Damen Shipyards Group began construction of the tugboats in 2023, following the order from the Antwerp-Bruges Port Authority. Built at the Damen Song Cam Shipyard in Vietnam, the tugboats underwent commissioning, port tests, and sea trials after their launch between April and August 2024. In October, the vessels were loaded onto the heavy-lift ship Jumbo Kinetic, and after a journey of more than 10,000km, with stopovers in Singapore and Las Palmas, the tugboats safely arrived in Antwerp. In the coming months, the vessels will be prepared for full deployment in the port, including technical start-up, crew training, and testing of the Volta 1 in collaboration with new charging infrastructure installed at the Nautical Operational Cluster (NOC).

“With this new generation of energy-efficient tugboats, we take a significant step forward in our transition to a climate-neutral fleet," said Rob Smeets, COO, Port of Antwerp-Bruges. "This investment demonstrates our commitment to sustainable innovation. The Volta 1 is a groundbreaking addition to our fleet and a beacon for the entire maritime sector.”

Technology Ports Electric Drives Cargo Decarbonization Green Ports

R.W. Fernstrum & Company

