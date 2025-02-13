Eskola Named Executive Chair of Meyer Turku Oy Board

Meyer Turku Oy announced the appointment of Jaakko Eskola as the new Executive Chair of its Board of Directors.

“With Jaakko Eskola, we engage a proven professional who has an international maritime background and is well-established in the Finnish industry. He will play a crucial part in our continuous journey of developing Turku Shipyard further,” said Tim Meyer, CEO of Meyer Turku Oy. “We have taken several steps to return to profitability, particularly last year, which was very busy as we continuously enhanced the yard and our processes. We implemented the final stage of a modern ERP system, further developed our organization, and relaunched an improvement program, among other initiatives. As a result, we look forward to announcing our 2024 results later this spring.”

Jaakko Eskola brings over two decades of leadership experience, having spent 23 years at Wärtsilä, where he most recently served as Group CEO.