Subscribe
Search

Enterprise Expanding Houston Ship Channel Export Facility in Texas

July 30, 2024

© Irina Starikova / Adobe Stock
© Irina Starikova / Adobe Stock

Enterprise Products Partners LP on Tuesday said it is expanding Texas' Houston Ship Channel export facility in response to continued strong customer demand for natural gas liquids.

The expanded service is expected to begin by the end of 2026, Enterprise said in a press release.

The company is adding refrigeration capacity at its Enterprise Hydrocarbons Terminal, that will increase propane and butane export capabilities by about 300,000 barrels per day.

The expansion will also increase instantaneous loading rates for propane and butane, while making additional capacity available for propylene exports.


(Reuters - Reporting by Swati Verma in Bengaluru, Editing by Louise Heavens)

Tankers Ports North America Infrastructure Liqiud Bulk

Related Logistics News

(Photo: BW Group)

Italy's New FLNG Terminal to Be Operational by March 2025
© hildeanna / Adobe Stock

Texas Energy Industry Assesses Damage After Hurricane...
© sofiia / Adobe Stock

Russian Missiles Kill Two, Damage Odesa Port
(Photo: Port of Long Beach)

LA/Long Beach Ports Invest $25 Million for Truck Charging
(Photo: Cavotec)

MoorMaster System Installed at DP World San Antonio
(Photo: Port of Los Angeles)

Port of LA Issues RFP for Cruise Terminal Development &...

Interview

Bridges Can be Protected from Ship Collisions – An Expert on Structures in Disasters Explains How

Bridges Can be Protected from Ship Collisions – An Expert on Structures in Disasters Explains How

Insight

China's Commodity Import Trend Driven by Prices, Not Economy

China's Commodity Import Trend Driven by Prices, Not Economy
R.W. Fernstrum & Company

Video

Got Propane?

Got Propane?

Logistics News

Nhava Sheva Terminals Powered with 11 MW Green Energy

Nhava Sheva Terminals Powered with 11 MW Green Energy

Panama Canal to Increase Transit Slots as Droughts Ease

Panama Canal to Increase Transit Slots as Droughts Ease

Forth Ports Trials New Deep Water Berth

Forth Ports Trials New Deep Water Berth

Enterprise Expanding Houston Ship Channel Export Facility in Texas

Enterprise Expanding Houston Ship Channel Export Facility in Texas

Subscribe for Maritime Logistics Professional E‑News

California wildfires dim solar generation during power need peak: Maguire
Amadeus sees healthy 2024 travel need regardless of slower reservations
Record US heat expected to increase need for power, natural gas