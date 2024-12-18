Subscribe
Search

NYK, ENEOS ink Deal for Sale and Purchase of Marine Fuel

December 18, 2024

Image courtesy 1PointFive
Image courtesy 1PointFive

On December 11, Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (NYK) and ENEOS Corporation (ENEOS) signed an Agreement regarding the sale and purchase of marine fuel with carbon dioxide removal credits (CDR credit) created through Direct Air Capture with Carbon Storage (DACCS).

The Agreement stipulates that ENEOS will procure CDR credits from 1PointFive’s STRATOS Direct Air Capture plant in Texas, the United States that is scheduled to commence operations in 2025. These credits are generated by removing CO2 from the atmosphere and storing it underground. ENEOS will then sell these credits, along with the marine fuel it supplies, to NYK for five years starting in 2028. DACCS is one of the negative emission technologies that achieves the removal of greenhouse gases (GHGs) that cannot be reduced by energy conservation or transition to next-generation fuels. This innovative technology contributes to achieving net zero emissions in the energy sector.

NYK and ENEOS will continue to actively promote the development and dissemination of GHG emissions reduction technologies, including DACCS, to contribute to the realization of a carbon-neutral society.

Technology Carbon Capture

Related Logistics News

Sohar Max with Anemoi Rotor Sails Image Credit: Anemoi Marine Technologies/Vale S.A.

Vale VLOC gets Anemoi Rotor Sails
(c) David Lee Photography

DP World Launches Container Port Inset Program
Sailing towards sustainability - EPS has signed its second contract with bound4blue as it continues on its decarbonisation voyage (digitally rendered image of eSAILs on MR newbuild) (c) Eastern Pacific Shipping

EPS Extends eSAIL Installation on Newbuild Tanker
Image courtesy Ocean Network Express (ONE)

Shore Power for Vessels in China
Image courtesy Kongsberg Digital

Kongsberg Digital Banks 'Major' Simulator Contract in...
Copyright: Port of Antwerp-Bruges

Europe's First Electric Tugboats Arrive in Antwerp

Interview

Interview: Martin Kröger, CEO, German Shipowners Association

Interview: Martin Kröger, CEO, German Shipowners Association

Insight

How a Minor Change in US Trade Law Turbocharged the Fentanyl Crisis

How a Minor Change in US Trade Law Turbocharged the Fentanyl Crisis

Video

Propane Powers Reliable Port Tractor Recharging

Propane Powers Reliable Port Tractor Recharging

Logistics News

Trump Tariff Threat Lifts US Ocean Imports

Trump Tariff Threat Lifts US Ocean Imports

Broad Sector Declines puts Baltic Index at 17-month low

Broad Sector Declines puts Baltic Index at 17-month low

NYK, ENEOS ink Deal for Sale and Purchase of Marine Fuel

NYK, ENEOS ink Deal for Sale and Purchase of Marine Fuel

DP World Starts Construction of New $1.2B Port in Senegal

DP World Starts Construction of New $1.2B Port in Senegal

Subscribe for Maritime Logistics Professional E‑News

Syrian mass graves expose \machinery of death\ under Assad, leading prosecutor states
Air Canada eyes strong revenue development by 2028, banks on robust leisure travel demand
Italian authorities search carriers in tax and labour probe into Amazon, SDA and GLS