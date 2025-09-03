Subscribe
“2 Days, 50 Ports”: New Wave Media Acquires Port of the Future Conference & Exhibition

September 3, 2025

New Wave Media, a leading B2B media company serving the global maritime, offshore energy, subsea and logistics sectors, acquired the Port of the Future Conference & Exhibition, a premier international symposium known for its focus on advancing port infrastructure, technology, and policy.

Under the continued leadership of its founder, Kevin Clement, the event will retain its iconic tagline — “2 Days, 50 Ports” — and continue to convene top-tier port and terminal executives from around the world.

The 2026 Port of the Future Conference is scheduled to be held March 23-25, 2026, at the Hilton University of Houston.

Since its inception, the Port of the Future Conference has served as a global forum for collaboration among port leaders, industry innovators, policymakers, and academic researchers. The event continues to attract a strong international delegation, with participation from over 60 ports spanning North America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America.

The heart of “Port of the Future” has been, and will remain, a strong conference program structured around highly relevant conference tracks to explore the most pressing challenges and transformational opportunities facing the world’s ports today, including:

  • Port Development
  • Intermodal Connectivity
  • Port Infrastructure 4.0
  • Advances in Dredging Technology and Techniques
  • Increasing Port Operational Efficiencies  
  • Decarbonization and Alternative Fuels
  • Port Energy & Sustainability
  • Carbon Capture
  • Port Security, Cybersecurity & Emergency Management

This partnership with New Wave Media marks an exciting new chapter for the Port of the Future Conference," said Kevin Clement, Director, Port of the Future. With their global maritime reach and proven track record in event development, we’ll continue to grow our international community while expanding the platform for innovation, insight, and impact.”

“We are thrilled to welcome both the Port of the Future Conference and Kevin Clement into the New Wave Media family," said Greg Trauthwein, President, New Wave Media. "This event aligns perfectly with our mission to connect maritime, port and logistics decision-makers with the technologies, strategies, and solutions that will define the next era of port operations. This year we're keeping the event at the Hilton - University of Houston, where the event was born and has grown over the last six years. Starting in 2027 and beyond, we will look for facilities that offer both landside and in-water demonstrations.”

To Become an Exhibitor, Sponsor or Speaker, contact: 
Kevin Clement
Director, Port of the Future
New Wave Media
[email protected]
M: +1.512.626.5413


Technology Ports Logistics Terminals Port of the Future

