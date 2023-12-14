Subscribe
Eneco Applies to Build Green Hydrogen Pant in Port of Rotterdam

December 14, 2023

Artist impression of the Eneco Electrolyzer. Image: Eneco
Eneco has applied for the permit to construct the ‘Eneco Electrolyser’, which will use green energy from solar and wind farms to produce the hydrogen in the Port of Rotterdam. This 800-MW green hydrogen plant will bring the target of 2.5 GW production of green hydrogen in 2030 in Rotterdam a massive step closer.

Currently, the largest European hydrogen plant Holland Hydrogen 1, of 200 MW, is being built at the conversion park on the Maasvlakte. Three comparable projects are planned at that location. The second conversion park on the Maasvlakte is reserved for the winner of the tender of the IJmuiden Ver wind farm, which has space for a hydrogen park of 1,000 MW. At its own site, electricity power plant Uniper has planned a hydrogen plant that could scale up to 500 MW.

The Eneco Electrolyser will be developed next to the Enecogen power plant in the Europoort with which the hydrogen plant can share connections. The plant will get a capacity of 800 MW. This will enable an annual production of 80 kiloton of hydrogen, depending on the amount of green energy available and the demand for green hydrogen from the industrial sector.

Eneco expects to be able to start the construction of the Eneco Electrolyser in 2026. The hydrogen plant is currently scheduled to start operating in 2029.

Green Ports

