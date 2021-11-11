28932 members and growing – the largest networking group in the maritime industry!

Friday, November 12, 2021

Maritime Logistics Professional

November 11, 2021

New Emissions Tracker for Charterers Launched

‘Emissions’ dashboard hosting simulated data (Photo: Klaveness)

Klaveness’ digital arm has partnered with their decarbonization gurus at ZeroLab to make emissions from seaborne transportation readily available to charterers.

A new emissions monitoring tool in CargoValue enables cargo owners to view total emissions by commodity, volume and ship type. The tool, previously piloted with a major charterer in the aluminum industry, enables cargo owners to quickly assess how their seaborne supply chain emissions align within the Sea Cargo Charter trajectory - a global framework for aligning chartering activities with responsible environmental behavior.

“We base the calculations on actual data whenever possible, but also rely on estimates when that is necessary. Our long-term view is that actual data will become the gold standard and we have built the product with that in mind”, says Martin Prokosch, VP and Head of ZeroLab.

CargoValue, Klaveness Digital’s digital twin solution for seaborne supply chains, makes disclosure of Scope 3 emissions easier and empowers cargo owners to set and monitor targets for emission reductions.

“CargoValue is all about empowering the customer to turn data into insight and improved efficiency. We hope that the new emissions feature will be used beyond disclosure to also aid in identifying operational initiatives that reduce emissions,” states Aleksander Stensby, Managing Director Klaveness Digital.

“Emission monitoring is the first step in reducing seaborne supply chain emissions, and we are excited to develop this product together with CargoValue,” adds Prokosch. “Annual emissions from shipping totals close to 1 billion tonnes of CO2. We hope the insight provided in Emissions by CargoValue will empower cargo owners to collaborate with their shipping logistics partners to reduce carbon inefficiency in the seaborne supply chain.”

