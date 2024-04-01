Subscribe
ABS Embarks Project to Advance Offshore Electrical Power Bunkering

April 1, 2024

(Credit: ABS)

American Bureau Of Shipping (ABS) has joined the BlueBARGE project, a program funded by the Horizon Europe program and involving 14 partners from 10 European countries to develop a comprehensive solution for offshore electrical power bunkering.

ABS is leading the 36-month, $11.9 million (€11 million) project and will support the consortium in safety, classification and regulatory compliance.

To limit local pollution and greenhouse gas emissions, BlueBARGE is developing and testing a new way for ships docked in port to plug into electrical power known as cold ironing. The BlueBARGE model will look at an offshore supply of electrical power to moored and anchored vessels. 

It will address challenges related to electrical integration, platform interfacing with ships, ports, and local networks, as well as operational safety and regulatory compliance aspects.

“ABS is supporting cutting-edge electrification projects around the world for shipowners, shipyards and other stakeholders. We are well-positioned to use our deep industry knowledge to advance electrification and power connection technologies and to understand the risks as vessels and infrastructure become increasingly electrified and connected.

“ABS is excited to collaborate with such a great consortium in supporting the maritime industry to achieve the European Union and International electrification and decarbonization goals,” said Konstantinos Voutzoulidis, ABS Business Development Manager and Head of Europe for Contracted Research and Development.

