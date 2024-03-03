Subscribe
Search

Eight Japanese Ports Join The Green Award

March 3, 2024

Source: The Green Award
Source: The Green Award

The Green Award Foundation has announced that eight ports managed by the Osaka Ports and Harbors Bureau have joined as new Incentive Providers, offering discounted port fees to Green Award certified vessels that call their ports.

This expands The Green Award’s network to 47 ports incentivising safety and sustainability in shipping globally.

Among the eight new Japanese ports are the Port of Sakai-Senboku and Port of Hannan, two major industrial ports situated in the Osaka Bay. With a long history as trading hubs, these ports serve as export bases and energy supply points for the Kansai region and greater western Japan area. Their large ship traffic and strategic location along key Asian shipping lanes make them prime candidates to influence industry adoption of Green Award’s rigorous safety and sustainability certification program.

“Having the backing of critical industrial ports like Sakai-Senboku and Hannan demonstrates the growing regional importance of Green Award in Asia,” said Jan Fransen, Executive Director of The Green Award. “Their support will boost our visibility and make a compelling case for ship owners to further invest in safety and sustainability.”

The new ports join The Green Award’s two existing network members in the Osaka region—the Port of Osaka and Port of Kobe, which offer discounted port fees of 10% and have participated since 2020 and 2021, respectively. Port of Osaka has since increased the discount rate to 15%.

The Port of Osaka is a one of Asia’s foremost trading hubs, handling several million tons of cargo annually. The Port of Kobe has long served as a critical link for trade with its vast liner connectivity to Europe, North America, Australia and key Asian markets.

Green Ports

Related Logistics News

© SEAFAR

Germany Opens Remote-Controlled Center for Inland Shipping
Image courtesy ARC

ARC Keeps the Cargo Rolling
It almost boggles the mind that the success of the ISO container is effectively based on only one standard: 8 feet wide. The 8 foot standard (basically railroad car and truck widths, which are mythically reported to be related to the width of two horse’s asses) Copyright Jim Mills/AdobeStock

Let’s Set Some Standards for Micro Cargo

Ambrey, Inchcape Shipping Services Join Forces
The photo shows 10-year Auxiliary member Steve Morowsky and 30-year member Aux Joe Romanowsky underway supporting an RDC research project focused on Private Aids to Navigation verification. Photo courtesy Auxiliarists David Thiede

Coast Guard R&D Center Receives Auxiliary Integration...
Birgit Aarseth. Photo: Tone Molnes

Aarseth new GM for Vard Interiors

Interview

Houthi Rockets Wreak Havoc on Middle East Container Shipping

Houthi Rockets Wreak Havoc on Middle East Container Shipping

Insight

India to Become Main Driver of Incremental Oil Use by 2030

India to Become Main Driver of Incremental Oil Use by 2030

Video

Coast Guard R&D Center Receives Auxiliary Integration Award

Coast Guard R&D Center Receives Auxiliary Integration Award

Logistics News

After Failed Voyage, 14,500 Australian Livestock Sail Again for Israel

After Failed Voyage, 14,500 Australian Livestock Sail Again for Israel

Eight Japanese Ports Join The Green Award

Eight Japanese Ports Join The Green Award

Yara and ACME Sign Ammonia Supply Agreement

Yara and ACME Sign Ammonia Supply Agreement

Animal Welfare Groups Decry Bahijah Re-Export Decision

Animal Welfare Groups Decry Bahijah Re-Export Decision

Subscribe for Maritime Logistics Professional E‑News