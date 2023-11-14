Subscribe
Search

Egypt Expected to Resume LNG Exports in December or January

November 14, 2023

© Anatoly Kolodey / Adobe Stock
© Anatoly Kolodey / Adobe Stock

Egypt is expected to resume exports of liquefied natural gas (LNG) in December or January as domestic demand declines during winter and as it receives more gas from Israel, an executive at Italy's ENI said on Tuesday.

"Consumption in Egypt is reducing and we would expect by December, possibly January, (LNG) exports could resume," Cristian Signoretto, director for ENI's global gas and LNG portfolio, told reporters on the sidelines of an industry conference in London.

Egypt shipped 80% of its LNG exports to Europe last year as the continent sought to replace Russian pipeline gas after Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

However, LNG exports this year have been lower as high domestic demand over the summer resulted in very low or zero LNG exports in May-September

Exports were also hurt by reduced imports from Israel on the back of the Israel-Hamas conflict, which pushed Israel to ask Chevron CVX.N to shut the Tamar gas field and suspend exports through the subsea EMG pipeline.

Chevron said on Monday it had resumed natural gas supply from the offshore Tamar field a month after operations were halted.

The field is expected to reach full capacity within a few days, industry sources told Reuters. Around 20% of its gas typically goes to neighbouring Egypt and Jordan.

"(But) we believe Egypt will be able to resume LNG exports even if Tamar does not return to full production," Signoretto said.

Egypt, the most populous Arab country, faces growing demand for gas from its population of 105 million, having grappled with power cuts that started in the summer and extended to October as heatwaves drove up demand for cooling.

Demand is usually lower in winter as the country usually enjoys warm weather in most winter months.


(Reuters - Reporting by Marwa Rashad; Editing by David Goodman and Jan Harvey)

Energy LNG Africa Cargo Liquid Bulk

Related Logistics News

© FellowNeko / Adobe Stock

Tampa Port Services Acquires Yara’s Tampa Ammonia Terminal
© Wojciech Wrzesień / Adobe Stock

US October LNG Exports Climb to Second Highest Level on...
© GrB / Adobe Stock

St. Lawrence Seaway Reopens Following Tentative Deal to...
© Erich Sacco / Adobe Stock

It's Crunch Time for Brazilian Ports
© AUUSanAKUL+ / Adobe Stock

Russia's Western Sea Port Oil Exports Seen Falling as...
© svarshik / Adobe Stock

Israel Highlights Fragility of New Trade Corridors

Interview

Qpinch: From Residual Heat to CO2-free Energy

Qpinch: From Residual Heat to CO2-free Energy

Insight

In Brazil's Amazon, Cargill Grains Ports Meet Local Resistance

In Brazil's Amazon, Cargill Grains Ports Meet Local Resistance

Video

Green Propane Offers a Path to Net Zero

Green Propane Offers a Path to Net Zero

Logistics News

Egypt Expected to Resume LNG Exports in December or January

Egypt Expected to Resume LNG Exports in December or January

DP World Australia Back Online After Cyber Incident

DP World Australia Back Online After Cyber Incident

Fincantieri Set to Grow Its Shipbuilding Footprint in Ancona

Fincantieri Set to Grow Its Shipbuilding Footprint in Ancona

Australia Says DP World Cyber Incident 'Serious'

Australia Says DP World Cyber Incident 'Serious'

Subscribe for Maritime Logistics Professional E‑News