Ecuador’s Main Port Strengthens Trade Connection to Asia

Contecon Guayaquil (CGSA), Ecuador’s main port and subsidiary of ICTSI, has signed a new commercial agreement for the Asia-South America (ASA) service, further strengthening Contecon Guayaquil’s connectivity with the Asian market.

The agreement brings back five shipping lines and their shippers’ customer base to the terminal: Wan Hai, Pacific International Lines, Cosco, Evergreen and Yang Ming.

The ASA service used to call at Contecon Guayaquil until 2015. Contecon Guayaquil’s inclusion in the service rotation reaffirms CGSA’s commitment to innovation, operational excellence and to ensuring that each client receives world-class service, says ICTSI.

ICTSI was awarded a 20-year operating concession for the Container and Multipurpose Terminals in Guayaquil in 2007. The terminal handles containerized, general and bulk cargo.



