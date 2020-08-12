Ecochlor Expands Service Support Network in Singapore

U.S.-based ballast water management system (BWMS) manufacturer Ecochlor announced it has opened a service support center in the world's top shipping hub.

Michael Madely, VP of Global Service at Ecochlor, said the new Singapore location is the first of many planned for Ecochlor’s spare parts support network outside the United States.

“Having an inventory of spare parts located in Singapore will provide a faster response time to all vessels in Asia with our system on board. Our goal is to have parts located in the three main time zones – Asia, Europe and the USA – in an effort to provide real-time response to our customers’ requirements for maximum system operation with minimum downtime,” Madely said.

Ecochlor said it recently shipped more than $117,000 in spare parts to Singapore to better support clients in Asia during installations and service calls for their vessel’s BWMS.