28895 members and growing – the largest networking group in the maritime industry!

LoginJoin

Tuesday, August 10, 2021

Maritime Logistics Professional

August 9, 2021

"Early Bird" Registration for 2021 Maritime Risk Symposium ends soon

© Idanupong/AdobeStock

© Idanupong/AdobeStock

The University of Houston’s College of Technology will host the 12th Annual Maritime Risk Symposium (MRS 2021), in collaboration with the National Academy of Sciences, from November 2-4, 2021, at the at the University of Houston’s Student Center-South.

The Maritime Risk Symposium is an annual three-day conference in which government and maritime industry leaders, port representatives, researchers, and solution providers convene to examine current and emerging threats to maritime security. Through presentations, panels, and open forums, the 2021 Maritime Risk Symposium will be organized into five tracks, highlighting the areas of:  

  • Decarbonization and the Transition to Green Technologies  
  • Autonomous Vessels and Systems  
  • Maritime Cybersecurity  
  • Security and Resilience of the Maritime Supply Chain; and  
  • The Arctic Maritime Domain

Registration is $198 per person through September 1, and $300 per person after. Attendance will be capped at 240 conference attendees. 

Related News

Graphic representation of the exercise; met-ocean data collection operations running concurrently with simulated threats, detection and mitigation assets. Image from ION.

Autonomous ANTX: Seismic Survey Tech and Port Security

 Baba Devani, CEO Marine, Survitec.

VIDEO: Five Minutes with Baba Devani, CEO Marine, Survitec

 Sofar Ocean’s free drifting Spotter buoy in open ocean water. © Sofar Ocean

The Forecast for Weather-Spotting Technology

 Credit; Eco Wave Power

Eco Wave Power Set to Install Wave Energy Tech in Port of Jaffa as Sea Wall Works Near Completion

 BMT welcomed Catriona Savage to the role of Technical Assurance Director, Photo courtesy BMT

BMT appoints Savage as Technical Assurance Director

Maritime Blogs

Maritime Jobs

Electronics Technician

● Military Sealift Command

First Radio Electronics Technician (IAT)

● Military Sealift Command

Maritime Engineer

● Hollywood, FL, United States

Ship Communications Officer (IAM)

● Military Sealift Command

Chief Radio Electronics Technician (IAT)

● Military Sealift Command
Search Jobs
Post your
Resume 		Employers – Post Job
Q4 2019 - Short Sea Shipping Ports
Subscribe
© New Wave Media Int