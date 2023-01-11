Subscribe
Search

The Dutra Group Names Stewart CEO

January 11, 2023

Harry Stewart was name CEO of The Dutra Group
Harry Stewart was name CEO of The Dutra Group
Bill Dutra, left, and Harry Stewart, who was just named CEO of The Dutra Group. Image courtesy The Dutra Group
Bill Dutra, left, and Harry Stewart, who was just named CEO of The Dutra Group. Image courtesy The Dutra Group

The Dutra Group has named Harry K. Stewart as its Chief Executive Officer. Stewart, who previously held the position of Chief Operating Officer at Dutra, assumes his new role as the company celebrates its 50th anniversary. Bill T. Dutra, who led the company since its founding, will move into the role of Executive Chairman.

Bill Dutra, who founded the company at age 26, is immediately recognizable by the trademark Borsalino and Stetson hats he wears in tribute to his grandfather, Antone Dutra. Over five decades of expansion, he has taken the company long associated with the construction and maintenance of the extensive California Delta levee system essential to flood protection for towns and farms, as well as water projects that serve the entire state, into a diverse nation-wide dredging and marine construction company.

“I am proud of Harry Stewart, who is taking my place after 50 years leading this company as we built The Dutra Group into a fine organization committed to supporting our nation’s infrastructure and focused on our customers’ needs,” said Dutra. “I feel very confident that, with the leadership of Harry and his executive team, and all the employees at Dutra, the company will have great success for years to come.”

Stewart joined Dutra in 1983 and held various roles over the next 40 years. He assumes his new role at a time when the company’s markets are strong, with particularly strong demand for marine infrastructure work of all types and record levels of federal funding available to support that work. The company is extremely well positioned to take advantage of the marketplace because of the foundation built by Bill Dutra’s life-long dedication and vision.

“Bill’s unfettered leadership, vision, and passion have inspired all of us at The Dutra Group, and we are all fortunate to have mentored under him,” Stewart said. “I am honored and excited to work alongside our management team and everyone throughout the organization to guide this company into its next chapter and heightened prosperity into the future.”

Stewart ascends to the CEO role at the same time as he was recognized with the prestigious 2023 “Golden Beaver” Award for Management by The Beavers, the leading association of heavy engineering contractors.  The awards will be presented at a dinner in Los Angeles on January 13, featuring an address by Oakland Athletics executive vice president Billy Beane.

As Executive Chairman, Bill Dutra will remain involved in building the vision for the company, including strategic planning and building the capital resources necessary for its long-term growth. That growth will enable the company to continue to play a key role in the repair and replacement of the nation’s neglected and decaying infrastructure, a top priority of the federal government.

Bill Dutra, who founded the company at age 26, is immediately recognizable by the trademark Borsalino and Stetson hats he wears in tribute to his grandfather, Antone Dutra.

People & Company News Dredging Jobs news Jobs

Related Logistics News

© momentscatcher / Adobe Stock

Lack of Dredging Could Delay Chevron's Venezuela Oil...
Advanced Polymer Coatings (APC), based in Avon, Ohio, announced the passing of its founder Donald Keehan on December 28, 2022, aged 87. Photo courtesy APC

Obituary: Donald Keehan, founder, Advanced Polymer...
(File photo: Callan Marine)

Callan Marine Wins Contract to Dredge Houston Ship Channel
© brent coulter / Adobe Stock

Port of Corpus Christi Gets $157.3 Million for Channel...
The Harbor’s seal, Portum Petimus Fessi ("We who are weary seek a harbor"). Credit SSH

Founded in 1806, SSH Continues Serving Retired Merchant...

Radder to head up BMT’s Groningen Office


Trending Logistics News

(Photo: Mawani)

King Abdulaziz Port Kicks Off $1.9 Billion Container...
Ports
(Photo: Port Canaveral)

New Cargo Service Begins at Port Canaveral
Intermodal

Interview

Interview: Knut Ørbeck-Nilssen, CEO Maritime, DNV

Interview: Knut Ørbeck-Nilssen, CEO Maritime, DNV

Insight

Wanted: A Sea-change in Climate Finance for Oceans

Wanted: A Sea-change in Climate Finance for Oceans

Video

Cargo Volume Slide Continues at Port of Los Angeles

Cargo Volume Slide Continues at Port of Los Angeles

Logistics News

Security at Brazilian Port Reinforced on Invasion Threat

Security at Brazilian Port Reinforced on Invasion Threat

Robbers Pull Off Multimillion-dollar Copper Heist in Chilean Port

Robbers Pull Off Multimillion-dollar Copper Heist in Chilean Port

Callan Marine Hires Broussard as Business Development Director

Callan Marine Hires Broussard as Business Development Director

Freeport LNG May Extend Texas Plant Restart to February

Freeport LNG May Extend Texas Plant Restart to February

Subscribe for Maritime Logistics Professional E‑News