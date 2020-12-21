28821 members and growing – the largest networking group in the maritime industry!

Drew Marine Launches Cargo Hold Solutions Lineup

Alexandros Strigkos (Photo: Drew Marine)

Maritime servies firm Drew Marine announced it will launch a new cargo hold solution product segment, and that Alexandros Strigkos has been named as the Global Market Manager of the product segment.

With its recent acquisition of CHEMO Hellas, a Greece-based company, Drew Marine added a number of products, including notably its cargo hold cleaning chemistry and related equipment.

Strigkos had long been an important part of CHEMO’s cargo hold business. He has expertise in the technology, market trends, customer networks, and value propositions supporting this product group.

Strigkos’ team will continue to include Thanos Panagiotopoulos – Chemical Engineering, and Vagelis Pavlopoulos – Applications Engineering.  This team will work closely with the R&D and Applications staff at Drew Marine’s Global Innovation and Manufacturing Center in Waterbury, Conn.

