Subscribe
Search

UK Dredging Orders Unique Water Injection Dredger

August 3, 2023

(Image: Damen Shipyards Group)
(Image: Damen Shipyards Group)

Damen Shipyards Group recently signed a contract with UK Dredging for the delivery of a Shoalbuster 2711 Water Injection Dredger (WID).

UK Dredging, part of Associated British Ports (ABP), operates Britain’s largest dredging fleet. Among its vessels are a number of Damen dredgers and workboats, including two Multi Cat Plough Vessels. The company’s scope is to undertake maintenance dredging in ABP’s ports. To do this, UK Dredging typically operates a number of hopper dredgers.

A smaller water injection dredger will enable the company to extend the intervals in between hopper dredging operations. Damen said it has adapted the standard design of the Shoalbuster 2711 specifically for this project, including optimizing the vessel’s hull to suit the role it will undertake. The vessel will also feature an efficient diesel-electric system that will facilitate reductions in both fuel consumption and emissions.

In place of the usual submersible jets, the Shoalbuster 2711 WID will use a fully electric Damen E-DOP450 dredge pump. This, the largest in Damen’s dredge pump portfolio, has a 4,000m3/h capacity.

The vessel will also be equipped with an hydraulically operated A-frame. When not in the use, the A-frame will tilt, enabling the plough to be stored on the vessel’s aft.

Use of the E-DOP and A-frame contributes significantly to the vessel’s multi-functionality; when not in use, the plough including pump, can be dismounted and stored on the quayside, leaving the vessel free to undertake other operations.

Joppe Neijens, Damen sales manager dredging, said, “We are very pleased to once more be working with UK Dredging. This innovative project demonstrates the versatility of the standardized shipbuilding approach; even though the vessel is built in series it can be adapted to meet the needs of the customer. The Shoalbuster 2711 WID is an extremely versatile vessel with an operating profile that goes way beyond its primary function. It’s also a very efficient vessel that offers a leap forward in terms of sustainability and cost-effectiveness in operation – a good concept for now and for the future.”

Mark Pearson, general manager, UK Dredging, said, “The Contract Award of this Damen Shoalbuster 2711 WID is an important milestone for UK Dredging. The introduction of WID into our fleet will enable us to offer our clients a number of different dredging techniques optimized for the local conditions. The vessel’s highly efficient diesel-electric propulsion and power system will help to achieve a significant reduction in both fuel consumption and emissions that are important steps towards reducing UK Dredging’s carbon footprint.”

Shipbuilding Workboats Dredging Coastal/Inland Europe Infrastructure

Related Logistics News

Rendering of the Rio Grande LNG Facility looking west along the Brownsville Ship Channel. (Image: NextDecade Corporation)

Great Lakes Gets Green Light for Brownsville Channel...
© markobe / Adobe Stock

Russia Attacks Danube Grain Export Route
(Photo: Dredging Contractors of America)

USACE Awarded a Slew of Dredging Work in the First Half of...
© glebzter / Adobe Stock

Russia Refuses to Renew Black Sea Grain Deal; Says No...
© Joan Vadell / Adobe Stock

Singapore Port Authority Seeks Proposals for Fully...
The Coast Guard, Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, Newark Fire Department, and multiple state and area agencies respond to a fire in Port Newark on the vehicle carrier ship, Grande Costa D’Avorio. Fire fighting crews are working to extinguish the fire both from the pier and from FDNY fireboats. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Dan Henry)

Coast Guard and Local Authorities Join Forces in Response...

Interview

Trade Shifts: US Overtakes China as Top Spot for South Korean Goods

Trade Shifts: US Overtakes China as Top Spot for South Korean Goods

Insight

It’s Time for an Industrial Inquiry Commission into Ports and Automation

It’s Time for an Industrial Inquiry Commission into Ports and Automation

Video

Great Lakes Gets Green Light for Brownsville Channel Dredging

Great Lakes Gets Green Light for Brownsville Channel Dredging

Logistics News

UK Dredging Orders Unique Water Injection Dredger

UK Dredging Orders Unique Water Injection Dredger

It’s Time for an Industrial Inquiry Commission into Ports and Automation

It’s Time for an Industrial Inquiry Commission into Ports and Automation

Romania Bids to Clear Danube Logjam after Ukraine Attack

Romania Bids to Clear Danube Logjam after Ukraine Attack

Port of Oakland Appoints Two as Acting Directors

Port of Oakland Appoints Two as Acting Directors

Subscribe for Maritime Logistics Professional E‑News