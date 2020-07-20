Douglas Named CEO of NCB's Exis Technologies

The National Cargo Bureau (NCB) – a US inspection body authorized to certify compliance with Dangerous Goods regulations – has appointed James Douglas to the position of Chief Executive Officer of its group company Exis Technologies, effective immediately. Exis, based in the UK, was purchased by NCB in April 2018 and is a developer of IT systems for the management of dangerous goods in sea transport.

Douglas who was previously commercial director at Exis for 11 years said, “Since becoming part of the NCB Group, together NCB and Exis have been able to realize synergies across our offerings and become a stronger organization. I look forward to working closely with NCB moving forward to advance their mission of Safety of Life and Cargo at Sea as outlined in NCB’s recent white paper which calls for a comprehensive, holistic approach to enhance safety and address the carriage of undeclared, misdeclared and other non-compliant dangerous goods.”

Exis Technologies and NCB have been working on several new initiatives to help improve safety in the supply chain including Hazcheck Detect, a cargo screening solution to identify misdeclared and undeclared dangerous goods (DG) and other compliance related cargo, Hazcheck Restrictions a data portal for shipping lines and ports, and Hazcheck Inspections, a container inspection system. Exis provides the IT and systems expertise to help deliver tools to help ensure the safe transport by sea of dangerous goods.