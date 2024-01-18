Dole Expands Shipments to Port Wilmington

Enstructure, a U.S. marine terminal and logistics company, and Dole Food Company recently announced the expansion of Dole’s shipping services to Port Wilmington in Delaware. The addition of a second weekly service will increase the capacity of tropical fresh fruits, including Dole branded fruits, and general cargo being imported to the Mid-Atlantic region from Colombia, Honduras and Guatemala.

“Dole has been a key partner at Port Wilmington for over 40 years and we are excited to support their continued growth in the Mid-Atlantic,” said Matthew Satnick and Philippe De Montigny, Co-CEOs of Enstructure. “Since taking over Port Wilmington operations in July 2023, we have appreciated Dole’s collaborative approach to growth and commitment to operational excellence at the Port. Dole’s new weekly service will support continued investment in the Port’s infrastructure while bolstering our local workforce.”

“With Enstructure’s support, we’re proud to expand a second service to Port Wilmington,” said Nelson Montoya, President of Dole Fresh Fruit North America. “This added service is expected to make our high-quality, fresh produce more accessible, which is an essential step toward making the world a healthier place.”

The newly added service, which began on December 31, 2023, will deploy an additional 1,200 FEU container vessel in rotation between Port Wilmington and South America.