Subscribe
Search

US Dockworkers, USMX to Restart Contract Talks

January 2, 2025

(c) Andrii / Adobestock
(c) Andrii / Adobestock

The International Longshoremen's Association and the United States Maritime Alliance (USMX) are set to resume contract talks on Jan. 7, Bloomberg news reported on Thursday, citing a person familiar with the matter.

Talks between the ILA, which represents more than 45,000 dockworkers across the U.S. East and Gulf coast ports, and the employer group are at an impasse over issues related to automation at port terminals.

Both parties signed a tentative deal in October, which gave workers a 62% wage hike over six years, to end a three-day strike but left issues related to automation unresolved.

Another coast-wide strike at U.S. East and Gulf coast ports looms large if an agreement is not reached before Jan. 15, which will not only halt billions in trade but also raise inflationary pressures and threaten existing supply chains.

USMX had earlier said the technology at issue does not harm longshore employment, and added such modernization was necessary to keep U.S. ports competitive.

Legal Ports Government Update Regulation Infrastructure Cargo Ports and Logistics Green Ports Government & Regulations Labor Relations

Related Logistics News

Finland Grid Operator asks Court to seize Tanker

USCG: Do as I Say; Not as I Do
(c) Jouni Niskakoski / Adobestock

Iranian Oil Prices to China Spike as Shipping Sanctions...
A boxship transits the Panama Canal (c) Searagen / AdobeStock

Trump names Panama Envoy, Talks Tough on Panama Canal
(c) Mike Mareen / Adobestock

US Study of LNG Exports due on Tuesday
A view of operations on the Panama Canal (c) Searagen AdobeStock

Panama Canal Battles Ongoing Drought

Interview

Interview: Martin Kröger, CEO, German Shipowners Association

Interview: Martin Kröger, CEO, German Shipowners Association

Insight

How a Minor Change in US Trade Law Turbocharged the Fentanyl Crisis

How a Minor Change in US Trade Law Turbocharged the Fentanyl Crisis

Video

Propane Powers Reliable Port Tractor Recharging

Propane Powers Reliable Port Tractor Recharging

Logistics News

Great Lakes St. Lawrence Seaway System Issues Notice to Shipping

Great Lakes St. Lawrence Seaway System Issues Notice to Shipping

FMC Updates Class Action Policies

FMC Updates Class Action Policies

Finland Grid Operator asks Court to seize Tanker

Crowley Makes Harbor Services Acquisition

Crowley Makes Harbor Services Acquisition

Subscribe for Maritime Logistics Professional E‑News

U.S. LNG exports skyrocket in December, raising full-year development by 4.5%.
Tesla Cybertruck takes off outside Trump Las Vegas hotel, eliminating one
A minimum of 10 dead after truck crashes into New Orleans crowd