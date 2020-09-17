NYK Discusses Decarbonization Plan at ICEPAG 2020

At the virtual ICEPAG 2020 conference, NYK Group company NYK Energy Transport (USA) Inc. (NETU) introduced the group’s efforts to reduce vessel GHG (greenhouse gas) emissions to zero.



The ICEPAG, or the International Colloquium on Environmentally Preferred Advanced Power Generation, is a leading conference on clean energy, hosted annually by the University of California, Irvine; the National Fuel Cell Research Center; and others; attended by U.S. government officials, university researchers and related companies.



Kazumasa Taruishi, vice president of NETU, presented virtually on the second day of the event on the theme of "Hydrogen for Off-Road Transportation and Freight." Under the title of "Hydrogen Solutions for Oceangoing Vessels," Taruishi introduced trends in the shipping industry regarding GHG emission reductions, the status of alternative marine fuels for ships, and the NYK Group’s efforts to promote decarbonization.



