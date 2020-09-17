28791 members and growing – the largest networking group in the maritime industry!

LoginJoin

Thursday, September 17, 2020

Maritime Logistics Professional

September 17, 2020

NYK Discusses Decarbonization Plan at ICEPAG 2020

At the virtual ICEPAG 2020 conference, NYK Group company NYK Energy Transport (USA) Inc. (NETU) introduced the group’s efforts to reduce vessel GHG (greenhouse gas) emissions to zero.

The ICEPAG, or the International Colloquium on Environmentally Preferred Advanced Power Generation, is a leading conference on clean energy, hosted annually by the University of California, Irvine; the National Fuel Cell Research Center; and others;  attended by U.S. government officials, university researchers and related companies.

Kazumasa Taruishi, vice president of NETU, presented virtually on the second day of the event on the theme of "Hydrogen for Off-Road Transportation and Freight." Under the title of "Hydrogen Solutions for Oceangoing Vessels," Taruishi introduced trends in the shipping industry regarding GHG emission reductions, the status of alternative marine fuels for ships, and the NYK Group’s efforts to promote decarbonization.

Related News

Rotterdam-based McNetiq launched a new line of magnetic anchors for fall protection when working at height.

Safety Product: Magnetic Fall Protection System

 Image: BIMCO

Container Shipping Rates Continue to Deliver 'Positive Surprises', BIMCO says

 Pic: Hyundai Merchant Marine

HMM Joins “Getting to Zero Coalition”

 ©Hamburg Messe und Congress / Michael Zapf

Trade Fair SMM Preps for 2021 Restart

 Johan Sperling (Photo: Tidewater Transportation and Terminals)

Tidewater Hires Sperling as COO

Maritime Blogs

Maritime Jobs

Pumpman

● Military Sealift Command

Captain (Four Positions)

● Kitsap Transit

Deck Engineer Machinist

● Military Sealift Command
Search Jobs
Post your
Resume 		Employers – Post Job
Q4 2019 - Short Sea Shipping Ports
Subscribe
© New Wave Media Int