Monday, December 6, 2021

Maritime Logistics Professional

December 6, 2021

Abu Dhabi's Mugharraq Port Recognized as International Port Facility

Credit: Mugharraq Port

Abu Dhabi's Mugharraq Port has been recognized as an international port facility under the provisions of the International Code for the Security of Ships and of Port Facilities (ISPS Code), AD Ports Group announced on Sunday.

The port, located in the Al Dhafra region, can now receive international and local vessels including container feeders, bulk and break-bulk carriers, mobile offshore drilling units, tugboats, chemical tankers, offshore support vessels, passenger ships, and high-speed cargo crafts, AD Ports Group said.

 (Reporting by Reuters Dubai Newsroom; Editing by William Mallard)

