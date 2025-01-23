Subscribe
Search

Dearth of Tanker Vessels Sets Russian Oil Freight Rates Soaring

January 23, 2025

A chemical/oil products tanker seen travelling from Primorsk, Russia in the Baltic Sea, en route to the port of Kalamata, Greece in June 2024. Copyright Trevor Benbrook/AdobeStock
A chemical/oil products tanker seen travelling from Primorsk, Russia in the Baltic Sea, en route to the port of Kalamata, Greece in June 2024. Copyright Trevor Benbrook/AdobeStock

Freight rates for Russian ESPO Blend oil loading from the Far Eastern port of Kozmino have jumped fivefold amid a lack of vessels after fresh U.S. sanctions cut availability of tankers, three traders said and data showed.

Higher freight costs cut Russian oil sellers' revenues that are already under pressure from U.S. sanctions and complicated logistics, while a lack of vessels in the region during the winter season may lead to loading disruptions, traders said.

On Jan. 10 the U.S. imposed the toughest sanctions yet on the Russian oil industry, targeting major oil companies, Surgutneftegaz and Gazprom Neft, as well as more than 180 vessels.

The cost of oil shipping from Kozmino port to China on Aframax tankers, which can carry some 100,000 metric tons, has jumped to $6.5 million-7.5 million from $1.5 million on average at the end of the last year, traders said.

Freight rates for oil shipments from Kozmino to northern China's ports were at $6.5 million, and for southern ports at 7.5 million, according to Simpson Space Young data available via LSEG Workspace.

Freight rates for ESPO Blend oil shipments to India also jumped to some $9-10 million per one-way trip compared to below $3 million at the end of 2024, traders said.

One of the traders said the U.S. sanctions targeted more than 80 tankers involved in Russian oil shipments to Asia, with many of those used for ESPO Blend oil shipments.

"Freight is so expensive, but even so it doesn't solve the issue: there are not enough vessels," the trader said.

Another trader said that even though there is lack of tankers, oil loadings from Kozmino have been going smoothly in recent weeks.

(Reuters)


Shipbuilding Tankers Government Update Cargo

Related Logistics News

Oil Tanker Vessel Deliveries Plummet 74% in '24
(c) aishzwn / Adobestock

New GAO Report addresses Maritime Cargo Security:
(c) POLB

Port of Long Beach Marks 20 Years of Leading Green
©Tom Nast/AdobeStock

AAPA Announces Policy Agenda for America’s Ports
©Ilgun/AdobeStock

Port of New Orleans wins $1 Million EPA Grant
(c) Ostseestaal/Ampereship

Ostseestaal/Ampereship will build all-electric ferry

Interview

Interview: Martin Kröger, CEO, German Shipowners Association

Interview: Martin Kröger, CEO, German Shipowners Association

Insight

How a Minor Change in US Trade Law Turbocharged the Fentanyl Crisis

How a Minor Change in US Trade Law Turbocharged the Fentanyl Crisis

Video

Propane Powers Reliable Port Tractor Recharging

Propane Powers Reliable Port Tractor Recharging

Logistics News

DP World: Freight Rates could fall 20% if Red Sea attacks curbed

DP World: Freight Rates could fall 20% if Red Sea attacks curbed

Naval Fleets power Vestdavit's record 2024 sales

Naval Fleets power Vestdavit's record 2024 sales

Baltic index extends fall to 23-month low

Baltic index extends fall to 23-month low

Rubio to visit Panama, source says

Rubio to visit Panama, source says

Subscribe for Maritime Logistics Professional E‑News

GE Aerospace forecasts 2025 revenue above quotes on robust aftermarket need
German power grids need higher earnings to money energy shift, Amprion states
United States releases Typhon missile launchers to new location in Philippines