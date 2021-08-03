28895 members and growing – the largest networking group in the maritime industry!

LoginJoin

Wednesday, August 4, 2021

Maritime Logistics Professional

August 3, 2021

Dalian Iron Ore Futures Jump on Strong Demand Hopes

© vichie81/AdobeStock

© vichie81/AdobeStock

Benchmark iron ore futures in China rose more than 3% on Tuesday, after five straight sessions of declines fuelled by speculations of a relaxation in steel output controls.

"Affected by the notice of rectifying campaign-style carbon reduction efforts, market expects a slowdown in crude steel output cuts, and iron ore demand may rebound in stages," SinoSteel Futures said in a note.

Weekly iron ore shipments from Australia and Brazil fell to 24.7 million tonnes as of Aug. 1, down by 147,000 tonnes from a week earlier, data from Mysteel consultancy showed.

The most active iron ore futures on the Dalian Commodity Exchange, for September delivery, increased 2% to 1,063 yuan ($164.41) per tonne at close.

The contract has lost nearly 9% since July 27.

Spot prices of iron ore with 62% iron content for delivery to China

Related News

Credit: Solarisys/AdobeStock

A Win for Florida: Appeals Court Lifts CDC Cruise Ship Restrictions

 Credut: donyanedomam/AdobeStock

Trio Working to Build World's First Hydrogen-powered Oceangoing Cruise Ship

 Neil Gordon, Chief Executive at Subsea UK

VIDEO: Subsea UK and the Creation of the “Global Underwater Hub”

 WindFloat Atlantic the world's first first semi-submersible floating wind farm, located 20km off the coast of Viana do Castelo, Portugal. Image courtesy EDP Renovables

Virtual Conference to Focus on Transatlantic Marine Renewables

 © Gestur / Adobe Stock

Maersk Lifts Outlook as Supply Chain Disruptions Boost Shipping Rates

Maritime Blogs

Maritime Jobs

Marina Harbormaster/Maintenance Supervisor

● Seabrook Marina, Inc. ● Seabrook, TX, United States

Engineering Administrator

● Mercy Ships ● Africa

Able Seaman

● Military Sealift Command

Unlicensed Junior Engineer

● Military Sealift Command

Able Bodied Seaman - Port Angeles, WA

● Marine Spill Response Corp ● Port Angeles, WA
Search Jobs
Post your
Resume 		Employers – Post Job
Q4 2019 - Short Sea Shipping Ports
Subscribe
© New Wave Media Int